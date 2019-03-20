Ribble Valley recycling company's crisp packet scheme backed by students in Burnley

A reycling scheme that is being spearheaded by a Clitheroe company has won support from a Burnley primary school.

Students at St Augustine's RC Primary School have been collecting packets to pass on to Terracycle which has joined forces with crisp manufacturer Walkers.

The scheme prevents crisp packets ending up in landfill which helps the environment whilst waste recycling also funds schools and organisations.

Karen Guest said: "As a Green Flag school, we do all we can to help the environment and pupils have really embraced this.

"We don't encourage eating too many crisps but pupils have been bringing bags in from all over to recycle."

Once collected, the bags are sent to Terracycle who will shred them ready to be turned into other basic plastic items.