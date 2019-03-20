Ribble Valley pupils shine at Rotary technology tournament

Ribble Valley students excelled at a recent technology tournament organised by local Rotarians and sponsored by BAE Systems and EDF Energy.

Pupils from Bowland High School, Grindleton, won two sections of the tournament - the Foundation and Intermediate - while students at Moorland School, Clitheroe, came second in the intermediate section.

Moorland came second in the Intermediate section. From left to right: Thomas Entwistle, James Massey, Kyle Worrell and Joel Kidd with Rotary District Governor Elect, Miles Leadbeater.

The annual tournament was held at The Hollins Technology College, Accrington, earlier this month with nine schools participating from across Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley.

A total of 96 students made up 24 teams and there were also teams of teachers, with the students having to complete this year’s challenge. There were three sections, Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced, with them all having different parameters to work with around the same basic problem.

The challenging brief was to design and build a wheeled device to move along a track and pick up a container with a magnetic hook. This container then had to be taken back along the track and placed down. In addition, the Intermediate teams had to pass under a low bridge on each journey there and back. Advanced teams had the bridge a little closer to the container and had to place the container onto a target then release the magnetic hook to complete the task.

The children and the teachers enjoyed a great day putting different ideas forward, using wood, glue, wire, string and an electric motor. This was all while developing team work skills plus a host of other skills, meeting deadlines, and getting to know children from other schools.

Foundation winners from Bowland High School. From left to right: Harvey Monk, Oliver Proctor, Charlie Dyson and Alastair Lynn with Rotary District Governor Elect, Miles Leadbeater.

Chief Judge, Rotarian Don Fraser-Clark, commented on the high standard of entries this year with what was a very challenging project. Rotarian Fraser-Clark also thanked Hollins Technology College for, once again, hosting the event.

Prizes were presented by District Governor Elect, Miles Leadbeater, a member of Clitheroe Rotary.

The event was organised by Rotary Clubs from Hyndburn, Blackburn and Ribble Valley with a large team of Rotarians stewarding and judging.

Full results.

Pupils were given a challenging brief.

Foundation section: winners - Bowland High School, Grindleton; runners up - Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn.

Intermediate section: winners - Bowland High School, Grindleton; runners up - Moorland School, Clitheroe.

Advanced section: winners - Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn.