Ribble Valley pupils gain hands on gardening experience

Children from a Ribble Valley primary school were given a warm welcome recently during a visit to Holden Clough Nurseries at Bolton-by-Bowland.

The youngsters from Grindleton CE Primary School’s Nursery Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 class were greeted by John Foley, who writes a regular gardening column for the Clitheroe Advertiser, and his team and learnt about plants and gardening as part of their topic “Growth and Green Fingers”.

They enjoyed looking at different types of plants and planting up the borders around the Garden Kitchen, as well as visiting the potting shed and speaking to the gardeners.