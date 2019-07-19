Ribble Valley people invited to make history in re-enactment of moving peace procession to honour war dead

A moving procession, held 100 years ago in Clitheroe to honour those who gave their lives in the 'war to end all wars,' is to be re-enacted.

And Ribble Valley people are invited to become part of the historical event as part of the Heritage Open Days of 2019.

The event's steering group is working with a number of people and organisations to stage the 'peace procession' which will reflect the one which was held in 1919 as a symbol of gratitude and also a declaration of hope.

This year's procession will take place in Clitheroe town centre on Saturday, September 14th, marking the launch of the town’s programme of Heritage Open Day events.

In preparation for the parade, two banner-making workshops will be held at Clitheroe Library.

The workshops are open to families, individuals and groups from youth and other community organisations.

Materials for small, easy-to-carry banners will be provided and the workshops – on Friday, July 26th and Saturday, August 17th, both run from 10am to noon and are free.

For more details about the banner-making, or to register an interest in taking part in the parade, contact the Clitheroe HOD co-ordinators Maureen Fenton at maureenafenton@gmail.com or 07710 409457 or Ruth Thompson at thompsdunc@aol.com or 07873202064.