Ribble Valley MP requests urgent meeting with Santander

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has requested an urgent meeting with Santander officials following the announcement of the closure of its Clitheroe branch.

The branch, located at 1 Castle Street, becomes the latest Ribble Valley bank to close its doors for good as customers increase their tendency to bank online.

Speaking about the closure, Mr Evans said: “Over the past few years my constituency has seen its fair share of banks close, from Barclays in Whalley to Natwest in Bamber Bridge. Whilst I fully appreciate that customers are changing the ways they bank and increasingly going online, we may find ourselves at the point where there are no banks left in the Ribble Valley.

“Clitheroe has a considerable population of elderly people who prefer to bank in-branch, the only way to do that would be to travel over 11 miles to either Burnley or Blackburn. I understand Santander’s reasoning behind the closures, but contingencies must be made in rural areas like the Ribble Valley to ensure customers are not completely cut off.

“I will be meeting with representatives of Santander to further discuss the closure of the branch and solutions going forward for the employees who will lose their employment.”

Along with Clitheroe, branches in Burnley and Fleetwood are also listed for closure, although it appears that branches in Preston’s Fishergate and Church Street in Blackpool are safe for now.

Clitheroe was on the list of 140 branches released last Wednesday. The move is thought to affect around 1,200 jobs and the Clitheroe branch will close on April 25th.

Santander customers are able to do their everyday banking – such as paying in cash and cheques – at Clitheroe Post Office on King Street.

A branch closure dedicated UK-based helpline has also been set up. Advisors are available Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm on 0800 085 0879. Alternatively, customers can email CommunityEngagement@santander.co.uk