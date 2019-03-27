Ribble Valley MP pledges his support to Earth Hour

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has added his voice to Earth Hour, the world’s largest annual event to protect the planet.

Mr Evans made a pledge for the environment joining more than 100 MPs who showed their support for Earth Hour in Parliament. This movement to safeguard nature and set it on the path to recovery joined together ahead of the global lights out event on Saturday at 8-30pm.

MPs pledged their #VoiceForThePlanet to send the message that it is unacceptable to sit back and watch the destruction of nature. They also agreed to help inspire their constituents to make their voice heard this Earth Hour, by choosing to change something in everyday life that will help protect the planet.

In the UK, every year, millions of people take part in Earth Hour, joining hundreds of millions more around the globe.

And Earth Hour has helped to find solutions for the environmental challenges the world faces. This includes influencing national climate policies, planting new forests in Uganda, and banning plastic in the Galapagos.

The world’s biggest landmarks – such as the Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, and Edinburgh Castle – switch off lights as a visual display of their commitment to the planet.

Mr Evans said: “Earth Hour gives a voice to people everywhere who want to raise awareness of some of the biggest environmental challenges we are facing.

"I hope that by adding my voice for the planet I can encourage my constituents to do the same.

"We are facing a crucially important time for our planet and I was pleased to see so many MPs across all parties joining the pledge."