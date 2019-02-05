Ribble Valley MP backs school mindfulness trial

Nigel Evans, MP for the Ribble Valley, has welcomed a trial mental health initiative which is being introduced to schools across the country.

The trial, which will have instructors teach mental health and well being techniques to students, marks the beginning of Children’s Mental Health Week and is scheduled to run until 2021.

Teachers and instructors will practice a series of different techniques with students, including breathing and muscle relaxation exercises. Older students will also receive informative sessions where they are educated on mental health issues and disorders.

This trial is the latest development in the Government's increased investment in children’s developmental health within the school system.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Evans said: “I think it’s wonderful that schools are looking to incorporate mindfulness training into their curriculum. I believe that increased mindfulness is extremely beneficial and I hope that this trial proves successful and opens up mindfulness classes to more schools.

“I am also very happy to see that our neighbours in North Yorkshire will have the opportunity to participate in this landmark trial. I hope that success of the programme within their schools will propel this initiative and allow schools in the Ribble Valley to take part in mindfulness classes in the near future.”

The mental health trial, which is planned to incorporate approximately 370 schools across the United Kingdom, is headed by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, in association with Kings College London.

The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, founded in 1952, is a clinic and research organisation dedicated to the study of child development and promotion of healthy mental health within children and families. More information can be found via: www.annafreud.org.