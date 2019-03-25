Ribble Valley Mayoress joins first timers at Clitheroe Castle parkrun

The Mayoress of the Ribble Valley was one of the 91 runners who took part in Saturday's Clitheroe Castle parkrun.

Sarah Rainford, who attended the event with Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot, was one of 11 first time runners at Clitheroe Castle parkrun.

Also at the event, there were 12 first timers to parkrun and the lovely spring weather saw 29 personal bests.

Described as an "enthusiastic" runner by the Mayor, Sarah has taken part in other parkruns elsewhere and also took part in the Santa dash locally.

The Mayor, meanwhile, blew the whistle to start the race and waved them all off.

