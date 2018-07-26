Ribble Valley maternity ward turned 10-bedroom mansion hits all the right notes

For most people, the closest thing to a recording studio in their home is warbling into a loofah in the shower, but a 10-bedroom former maternity hospital in the Ribble Valley is offering a budding Spotify star the chance to lay down their next mega-tune from the comfort of their very own mansion.

With 19th century mothers having quite literally given birth within the home's countless walls, Bramley Meade Hall in Whalley has as rich a history as can be hoped for, although the house is now more aptly kitted out to welcome the birth of new music rather than new babies.

Built in 1882 in the style of the Italian Renaissance, the property has undergone a transformation over the decades, making it slightly less William Byrd and slightly more Will.I.Am, accommodating everything from a fountain in the front garden, to a heated swimming pool, a gym, and a games room.

With a nod to its storied past, however, the home does boast a range of more aged features, including a Roman well in the meadow to the rear of the house and the original stained glass window in the property's main hall, both of which add a touch of history befitting a building constructed in the same year that Virginia Woolf and Franklin D. Roosevelt were born.

A three-acre garden complete with water features and rock arrangements mean any prospective occupants would be able to let loose and party like it's 1899, with the kitchen's granite serving bar sure to prove popular when Adele and Stormzy come round to toast your new platinum album.

And after the fiesta winds down and revellers have been coaxed out of the downstairs jacuzzi, the master bedroom offers a more domestic form of luxury in the form of twin dressing rooms and a hand-painted en suite bathroom with free-standing bath and his-and-her sinks. At the end of the day, if that isn't rock-and-roll, nothing is.