Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support 100 Club 'Spring Lunch' raises thousands

More than 150 people attended a charity lunch to support local people fighting cancer.

The fund raising “Spring Lunch”, which was organised by members of the Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support 100 Club and held at Foxfields in Billington, was a huge success raising £2,250 for the charity.

Inspirational speaker Lady Milena Grenfell Baines attended the event.

Aged 90, but with the energy of a 60 year old, Lady Milena speaks to schools and other organisations about the legendary Nicholas Winton and his work in rescuing hundreds of children from occupied Eastern Europe during the Second World War.

Lady Milena was on the last train out of Prague that he organised.

Following the talk, Ribble Valley Macmillan chairman Susan Fillary presented a bouquet of flowers to Lady Milena.

The regular lunches have raised thousands for the charity and members of the committee would like to thank all the members and guests for their tremendous support.

Thanks have also been expressed to the staff at Foxfields for the excellent lunch.