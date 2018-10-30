Ribble Valley Lib. Dem. leader slams decision not to tax single-use plastic cups

Leader of Ribble Valley Liberal Democrats Coun. Allan Knox has slammed the Chancellor's decision to drop the “Latte Levy” by refusing to tax single-use plastic cups.



Coun. Knox said: “It is bitterly disappointing that the Chancellor has abandoned the Government’s commitment to introduce a levy on plastic cups.



“It proves the Tories are full of hot air and no credible action. It also proves what I have said all along, that headlines are more important to them than the environment.



“Our environment deserves better. Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for a ban all single-use plastic within three years, the introduction of a levy on all producers and retailers that produce or use single-use plastics and the introduction of a latte levy.“

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans.

However, Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans, defended his party's decision.

“We are giving the industry time to action changes that will improve the environment and if they fail to respond the Chancellor has said measures will be introduced.

"This is a sensible approach which will not unnecessarily punish an industry that employs a considerable number of people.”

Meanwhile, Ribble Valley Constituency Labour Party Secretary David Hinder has criticised Conservative chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget describing it as a "tiny portion buffet that leaves everyone hungry".

Ribble Valley Constituency Labour Party Secretary David Hinder.

"Looking behind the headline grabbing announcement on funding for the NHS, the Budget, in reality, merely staves off more cuts and leaves most Government departments starved of the cash they need to get our economy back on the road to sustained growth.

"Sadly, our local Conservative and Liberal Democrat politicians prefer to publicly draw attention to their individual interests rather than addressing the economic and political crises facing the whole country."

He added: "Nigel Evans MP, President of the All Parliamentary Beer Group, will no doubt be celebrating the success of his appeal last week for a freeze on beer, cider and spirits duty, while Ribble Valley Liberal Democrat Leader Allan Knox's response to the Budget has been to focus on the absence of a tax on disposable coffee cups, despite the proposed introduction of a tax on packaging containing less than 30% recycled plastic and the prospect of an 'incineration levy' to encourage recycling.

"While our political opponents' response to the failure of the Chancellor's Budget to reverse austerity is to 'sweat the small stuff', Ribble Valley Labour Party will continue to campaign to reverse cuts and increase investment in essential services such as policing, schools, social care and roads, together with the reform of Universal Credit, in order to give the people of the Ribble Valley the quality of life that they deserve."