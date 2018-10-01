Ribble Valley judge announced for leading winter livestock event

Ribble Valley sheep farmer, Thomas Binns, will judge the mule ewe lamb class at Borderway Agri-Expo next month.

Thomas, who farms Hecklin Farm in Clitheroe with his wife Sheila, runs a flock of 2,500 breeding sheep on 1,800 acres of upland ground – made up of a mule flock and a Swaledale flock, as well as some bought-in NEMSA Lambs.

The pair of mule gimmer lamb class annually attracts a huge interest at this leading winter livestock event which will take place on Friday, November 2nd.

Looking forward to his role on the day, Thomas said: “I am privileged to be invited to judge at Agri-Expo, which is now recognised as a major event in the industry. From what I have seen from the sales this autumn, there will without a doubt be some quality sheep around. I know that there with be great showmanship at this event and it will be a highly contested competition, so my job will be a challenge.

"I have judged all the main NEMSA sales in recent years, and I always like to look for sheep with size and power, length and stretch and good colourings, markings and good skins. This event is top of the list, and I very much look forward to seeing the quality of animals on show.”

Thomas will join a line-up of judges travelling from Ireland, Scotland and England. Judging the main cattle classes is Alan Veitch, from Drumlone, in Co. Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland, the baby beef classes by Craig Malone, from Fife, and William McAllister, from Ballymena in Co. Antrim, will be in charge of the main sheep classes.

With a prize fund of £14,000 and attracting in the region of 1,000 head of the UK’s finest livestock across its sheep and cattle classes, Borderway Agri-Expo is now recognised as one of the UK’s leading winter livestock events and as a major date in the farming calendar.

Harrison & Hetherington’s joint managing director and event organiser, David Pritchard, added: “Thomas is a highly respected livestock farmer and I know that he will use his in-depth knowledge of mule sheep to judge this highly-contested section of the sheep classes. I would like to thank Thomas, along with all of the other judges, for their support in agreeing to judge for us here at Borderway Agri-Expo this year.”

For further information, full details and entry forms, visit https://harrisonandhetherington.co.uk or call 01228 406230.