Ribble Valley joinery apprentice wows the judges at national competition

A former Bowland High School pupil has scooped first place in a national carpentry competition.



Oliver Shipston (20) was invited to a prestigious awards ceremony in Carpenters Hall, London, where he was presented with a national certificate for gaining first place in the Carpenters’ Craft Competition 2018.

The radiator cover that Oliver designed.

The eldest son of Mr Brian and Mrs Charlotte Shipston, Oliver, who has an older sister Laura and two younger brothers Max and Harrison, attended Pendle Primary School in Clitheroe.

But it was during his time at Bowland High School that his interest in joinery developed.

After studying for his A Levels at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form Centre, Oliver then secured an apprenticeship with Rosslee Construction Accrington and joined Accrington and Rossendale College.

Now in the third year of his apprenticeship and loving his job, Oliver won the regional award in the Carpenters’ Craft Competition 2017 after designing a swinging sign.

However, this year, Oliver made it through to the national competition after the radiator cover he designed won the regional competition and a prize of £100. He then gained enough points to go through to the national competition which he subsequently won.

Oliver also won the Joinery Managers Award Cup and received £500.

Gary Clarkson from Rosslee Construction said: “Oliver has chosen a different path to a lot of young people leaving the grammar school after A-Levels and has shown excellent application and dedication at learning a trade that requires a high skill level and is thoroughly enjoying himself whilst earning a wage.

“He will be given every encouragement to continue his learning at college whilst working and further improving his skills.”

Oliver is currently helping out with an extension to his family home undertaking joinery work and painting.