Firefighters were called out to tackle a house fire in Billington last night.

The blaze broke out in the bedroom of the property at Bridge End, Whalley Road at 8pm.

Two fire engines and crews from Great Harwood and Hyndburn were called to the scene and had to wear breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames using two hosereel jets.

No-one was injured and the cause of the blaze is now being investigated.