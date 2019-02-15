Ribble Valley home care service rated 'Outstanding' for second time

The Care Quality Commission has rated the care provided by Castle Supported Living Limited, based in Clitheroe, to be "Outstanding" for a second time after an inspection in December 2018.

The service provides care and support to people living in their own homes. It was rated "Outstanding" at the service’s first rated inspection in April 2016. At this inspection Castle Supported Living Limited maintained its overall rating of "Outstanding" for the areas of the service that cover "effective", "caring", "responsive" and "well-led". The "safe" element of the service was rated "Good".

At the time of the inspection, 29 people were receiving support with personal care from the service.

Helena Dennett, head of inspection (North West), adult social care, said: “At the inspection it was clear to us that the people being supported were enabled to live fulfilling lives and not restricted by their care needs. This was due to staff being passionate about providing high quality care and helping people to enjoy an active and rewarding lifestyle.

“Inspectors found there was a high consistency in the delivery of care and support because staff took the time to get to know the people, and their care needs, really well which meant they could deliver excellent person-centred care. People and staff were also matched based on similar interests and hobbies, further enhancing the caring relationships that had been developed."

She added: “Everyone we spoke to was extremely positive about the service being provided, the professionalism of staff and their leadership. It is an excellent example of maintaining high standards of person-centred care. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

A spokeswoman for Castle Supported Living Ltd said: "We are very proud of all the work all of our staff do all day, every day, all year round, which has led to Castle Supported Living achieving an 'Outstanding' rating for the second time.

"We would also like to thank all the people we support, and their families, who volunteer their time to get involved with continually improving the quality of services at Castle Supported Living.

"So many people go the extra mile and work together, to make a difference. We are all proud to be a part of Castle Supported Living."