Ribble Valley high school shows a warm welcome to Chinese students

Pupils at a Ribble Valley secondary school embraced all things oriental when they celebrated Chinese New Year and the arrival of a group of exchange students from China.

Bowland High School at Grindleton hosted the exchange last month with Year Eight and Year Nine pupils acting as hosts and taking the new arrivals to local sights in Clitheroe, Manchester, Windermere and Blackpool.

The China Day assembly at the school.

The exchange students from Number 16 school in Fuzhou were treated to local food, went bowling and attended a youth talent competition.

Headteacher at Bowland High School, Mr John Tarbox, said: "This is a first for our school and it has been great to see how positively the opportunity has been embraced."

In celebration of Chinese New Year and the imminent arrival of the Chinese exchange students, pupils from Year Seven to Nine took part in different activities in school throughout the day.

These included Year Seven pupils learning about origami, making Chinese fans and Chinese dragons as well as doing blossom painting. They also made table tennis bats.

Year Seven pupils learnt how to blossom paint during China Day.

Year Eight pupils, meanwhile, learnt how to make fortune cookies. They also learnt about the history of the Terracotta Army and went on to make terracotta warriors. Some pupils also designed their own lanterns.

Year Nine pupils learnt the art of tai chi and there was also a China Day assembly.

The pupils at Bowland High School will repay the visit travelling to China to spend time with the Chinese students in October.

Witton Park Academy in Blackburn, who are part of the Multi Academy Trust, are also involved in the exchange program and will also be visiting China.