Ribble Valley Girlguides experience Life on Mars!

Ribble Valley Girlguides journeyed to Mars and beyond at the National Space Centre, in Leicester, for a cosmic sleepover.

The event was open to all sections of Girlguiding from five-year-old Rainbows up to 18-year-old Rangers and the youngsters had an intergalatically amazing time.

The special visitors enjoy looking at the space-themed cake. (s)

The entire group enjoyed two intergalactic planetariums shows, showing not only the universe and beyond, but how stars are made, and a fascinating show all about what happens to an astronaut’s body during training and their time in space.

As well as these things, the group enjoyed a live demonstration of the science behind space travel, including exploding rockets and time exploring the museum exhibits and hands-on displays.

One highlight was the fabulous space-themed cakes especially made for the event.

Nine-year-old Betty, from St James Brownies, said: “It was amazing, I’ve never been on a trip like it. The planetarium activities were fascinating and I learnt so much.”

Harriet Wibberley-Smith, Ribble Valley Girlguiding Division Commissioner, said: “Our trips are varied and each is different, through which we all develop, learn and grow.

“This trip was particularly inspirational for developing interest in space and all things related – we were pleased it coincided with British Science Week and one of the badges our members received is to promote Women in STEM.”

She added: “We are proud to provide opportunities like this event to develop confidence and outlook.

“I really hope that some of our girls are inspired by this to develop their skills in science and technology.

“We may have inspired some of them to become the astronauts of the future!”

Harriet went on to say: “More immediately we can hope that some of our Brownies are inspired to complete their ‘Space’ Interest Badge, which was developed by Girlguiding in conjunction with the Royal Astronomical Society.”