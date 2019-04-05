Ribble Valley Elections 2019: Who is standing in your ward?

Ribble Valley goes to the polls in borough and parish elections on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ninety-four out of 96 candidates will be vying for 38 seats on Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The Conservatives and Labour have put forward the highest number of candidates, 40 and 35 respectively, while the Liberal Democrats are fielding 16, the Green Party two and UKIP one, along with two independents.

The two borough wards of Bowland and Chipping attracted just one candidate each, Conservatives Rosie Elms and Simon Hore respectively, who will therefore be automatically elected.

There will also be parish elections in Balderstone; Bolton-by-Bowland, Gisburn Forest and Sawley; Clayton-le-Dale, Mellor, Read, Salesbury; Slaidburn and Easington, as well as the Edisford and Low Moor; Littlemoor, Primrose, St Mary’s and Salthill wards of Clitheroe, and Derby in Longridge.

The candidates who will be standing in the Ribble Valley Borough Council elections on Thursday, May 2nd, are:

Alston and Hothersall

Judith Anne Clark (Con)

Maria Goretti Gee (Lab)

Stephanie Susan Lomas (Lab)

Jim Rogerson (Con)

Billington and Langho

Tony Austin (Con)

Ruth Margaret Baxter (Con)

Maya Anneke Elsie Dibley (Lab)

Anne Maxine Taylor (Lab)

Brockhall and Dinckley

Stephen Alexis Atkinson (Con)

Gerald Livsey Davies (Lab)

Chatburn

Gaye Tomasine McCrum (Green)

Gary Kenneth Scott (Con)

Clayton-le-Dale and

Salesbury

Louise Edge (Con)

Philip William Gedling (Lab)

Derby and Thornley

Stuart Walter Allan Carefoot (Con)

Bryan Dalgleish-Warburton (Lab)

Jonathan Irwin (Lab)

Sarah Rainford (Con)

Dilworth

Harold Gee (Lab)

Brian Joseph Holden (Con)

Angeline Humphreys (Con)

Nicholas Stubbs (Lab)

East Whalley, Read and

Simonstone

Richard John Bennett (Con)

Michael St John Graveston (Lab)

Christopher Joseph O’Connor (Lab)

David Alan Peat (Con)

Edisford and Low Moor

Maria Berryman (Con)

Peter Byrne (Con)

Maureen Anne Fenton (Lab)

Simon Michael O’Rourke (Lib Dem)

Terry Richardson (Lab)

Jennifer Sian Schumann (Lib Dem)

Gisburn and Rimington

Richard Else Sherras (Con)

David Anthony Waters (Lab)

Hurst Green and Whitewell

Jan Alcock (Con)

Tony Halliwell (Lib Dem)

Andrew Niall MacFarlane (Lab)

Littlemoor

Katei Blezard (Con)

Giles Bridge (Lab)

Mark Richard French (Lib Dem)

Sue Knox (Lib Dem)

Lisa Ann Quinn-Jones (Con)

Sue Riley (Lab)

Mellor

Stephen Paul Adnitt (Lib Dem)

Stella Maria Brunskill (Con)

Sheelagh Rose Donnelly (Lab)

John Lawrence Hymas (Lib Dem)

Dani Murtagh (Lab)

Stephen George Sanderson (UKIP)

Noel Clifford Walsh (Con)

Primrose

Karl Peter Barnsley (Lab)

Ronald William Corbin (Lab)

Kevin Thomas Horkin (Con)

Allan McLean Knox (Lib Dem)

Charles William Hamish McFall (Con)

Mary Robinson (Lib Dem)

Ribchester

Jenny Berry (Lab)

Alison Mary Brown (Con)

Sabden

Liz Birtwistle (Lab)

Ricky Newmark (Con)

Salthill

Ian Frank Brown (Con)

Pam Dowson (Con)

Carol Ann Makin (Lab)

Donna Louise O’Rourke (Lib Dem)

Liv Pamphlett (Lab)

Chantelle Louise Seddon (Lib Dem)

St Mary’s

Warren Lee Bennett (Con)

Jordan Alexander Campion (Lab)

Garry Richard Dugdale (Lab)

Stewart Mark Fletcher (Lib Dem)

Jonathan Hill (Lib Dem)

Sue Hind (Con)

Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton

Bob Buller (Lib Dem)

Kenneth Harvard Hind (Con)

West Bradford and Grindleton

Ed Clayton (Lib Dem)

Mary Bridget Hilton (Con)

Whalley and Painter Wood

Mark Andrew Hindle (Con)

Joseph Anthony Kellaway (Lab)

Ged Mirfin (Con)

Margaret Frances Young (Lab)

Whalley Nethertown

David Andrew Berryman (Con)

Ian James Metcalfe (Lab)

Mark Colin Thomas Powell (Lib Dem)

Wilpshire and Ramsgreave

Sue Bibby (Con)

Katherine Elizabeth Burn (Lab)

Charles Berkeley Cathcart (Lab)

Stuart Alan Hirst (Con)

Wiswell and Barrow

David Birtwhistle (Ind)

Julian David Dunn (Lab)

Steve Farmer (Con)

Simon John Kerins (Con)

Robert James Thompson (Ind)

Ian David Turner (Lab)

Oi Mei Wrightson (Green)