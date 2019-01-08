Ribble Valley duo's talk about volcanic trip

Mount Etna and the treasures of Sicily is the topic in the fourth of a series of five travel talks by Steuart and Anita Kellington.

Presented on Friday at 7-30pm in Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY, admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for Trinity Methodist Church Development Fund (charity number 1129609).

The remaining talk on Newfoundland and Nova Scotia will take place on Friday, February 8th, and not on Friday, February 1st, as previously advertised.

Sicily, home to the huge active volcano Mount Etna, has been invaded repeatedly over the last 2500 years and each invader has left their mark. The talk includes visits to the volcano and many historical sites and cities including Palermo, Syracuse, Taormina and Agrigento and descriptions of walks in the east of the island.

Steuart said: “Sicily is a treasure trove of magnificent buildings from many different periods of history. I was amazed by the ridge at Agrigento on which are perched several large temples and ancient burial sites with orange groves to the north. I have always been fascinated by volcanoes and looked forward to visiting Mount Etna. Fortunately, we were allowed to ascend well above the snow line and were rewarded with a puff of black smoke from one of the many craters! The whole area around Mount Etna is covered with lava flows from eruptions over the centuries with some very recent flows which destroyed buildings in a tourist parking area. Visitors were banned from the volcano last week as a serious eruption occurred. Our photograph shows Mount Etna in a benign mood!”

Anita added: “I particularly enjoyed our extended visit to Syracuse with its ancient port and buildings from Grecian times but my favourite visit here was to the huge Greek theatre on the steep side of a hill with lovely views over the countryside and much of the original limestone seating intact. This visit contrasted markedly with our visit the bizarre catacombs of the Cappuccin monks in Palermo in which eight thousand dried and mummified corpses are displayed! We also enjoyed some excellent walks in the east of the island near the ancient city of Taormina and the rugged coast.”

Brochures listing all five Trinity Travel Talks are available from Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe Library and the Platform Gallery.