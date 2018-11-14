Ribble Valley couple's Remembrance Day cycle

A couple from the Ribble Valley paid their respects to the Fallen by cycling around some of the borough's war memorials on Sunday.



Clare and Mark Wilkin, who live near Barrow, cycled around eight villages within the Ribble Valley to see the displays of remembrance at various war memorials.

One of the war memorials that the couple visited.

Clare, who is a novice cyclist compared to Mark, said: "It was just a last minute idea to get some fresh air and exercise. It was lovely to do."

Nurse Clare and Mark, who is a surveyor, have three children and love the outdoors.

They are both members of Running4CF, a local charity that raises funds for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers and whose members meet every Monday evening at Billington Brass Band Club for a run.

A moving tribute to the Fallen.