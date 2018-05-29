Ribble Valley council tax scam warning

Householders are warned to be on their guard against an e-mail scam promising a council tax refund in exchange for personal details.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has received concerns from residents who have received e-mails claiming to be from the Government. The letters inform the residents that they are due a council tax refund.

The scam e-mail claims households were placed in the wrong band in a previous address and promises refunds of hundreds of pounds in exchange for filling in a form.

Mark Edmondson, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of revenues and benefits, said: “At first glance the scam e-mails appear genuine, but they are not genuine and by clicking on the words, Refund Form, at the bottom of the e-mail residents will be forwarded to a web page that will request personal details and put them at risk.

“Residents should never give their personal details to anyone they are not sure of and if they receive the scam e-mail are advised to delete it immediately.”

To stay ahead of the scammers residents are advised not to give out their bank details to anyone contacting them by e-mail and to never let anyone into their home without checking identification first.

To verify the identity of anyone claiming to be from Ribble Valley Borough Council call 01200 425111.

However, residents are asked to inform the police immediately if they believe anyone is impersonating council staff.