Ribble Valley businesses make it through to Red Rose Awards final

Lancashire Business View has revealed its most diverse shortlist yet for the Red Rose Awards, naming a wide range of businesses competing for prestigious trophies at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on March 14th.

Hundreds of nominations have been whittled down to just six finalists in each of the 25 categories - which range from new business of the year to the international achievement award.

The remaining hopefuls now have one final chance to present their story to panels of Red Rose Awards judges over two days at Ewood Park in Blackburn in February. More than 70 judges will make their decisions in panels of four or five.

Digital 22 in Clitheroe has been shortlisted for the Employer of the Year Award, Stortec Engineering in Clitheroe has been shortlisted for the Engineering Business Award, Silverwoods Waste Management in Clitheroe has been shortlisted for the Family Business Award, the Innovation in Business Award and the Small Business Award, James’ Places in Clitheroe has been shortlisted for the Hospitality Business Award and Holmes Mill in Clitheroe has been shortlisted for the Leisure Business Award.