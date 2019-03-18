Ribble Valley Beavers visit Town Council chamber to learn about democracy

Twelve happy Beavers enjoyed a memorable visit to Clitheroe Town Hall.

The six and seven year olds from the First Clitheroe Scouts of the Beaver Section were warmly welcomed by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Pam Dowson.

Town Mayor Pam Dowson shows mayoral her chain of office

Leader, Rachael Dakin, was delighted with the evening. She said: “Pam Dowson gave us all a real treat. “She got all the children listening to her straightaway which is quite a skill - but then, she had been a Beaver leader for 20 years, so, of course she had the knack!

“The youngsters had a great time learning about the work of the council. We didn’t sit still for a whole hour. That’s the way to do it.”

The Beavers are looking forward to a full programme this year, including staying at Waddow Hall to earn their Nights Away Badge. In the summer, they will enjoy a camping trip. The Beaver Colony is open to all girls and boys aged 6 and 7. For details, contact Analisa Smith on 07741 498275.