A beautiful hand knitted blanket has been presented to a Beaver pack.

Members of Sabden's Knit, Stitch and Natter Group presented the blanket to the village's Beaver pack at its meeting in St Nicholas's Hall.

The group will use the blanket for various games and activities and it will also be taken on camping trips.

Beaver Scout Leader Angela Wilson and the children welcomed Margaret Parsons, Sheila Shore and Margaret Waling from the Knit and Natter Group who handed over the blanket.