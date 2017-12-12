Ribble Valley band's new single launched on home turf

Good Foxy launch their splendid new single, Don’t Get It, on home turf when they headline Reverb at the Grand in Clitheroe, tomorrow (Friday).



And the Ribble Valley quartet will be supported by a host of sparkling local talent, Northern Sports Club, Landslide, Kindred, OK Hotel and The Rise, all who have graduated to the big stage via the theatre’s Be My Band project.

Good Foxy have enjoyed a roller coaster ride since they lifted a Battle of the bands competition, shortly after their first gig at the Kings Arms.

They have starred alongside rock veterans Status Quo and their roustabout set at last summer’s Beat-Herder Festival went down a treat in the fields of Dockber Farm.

“Beat-Herder was incredibly special and we’ve had a good year,” said Freddie Bruhin Price, Good Foxy’s bass and vocals man.

“We are not about fashion, people looking cool or anything like that, we just want to feel the music and see the audience enjoying that vibe.

“It’s lovely, because folk seem to be excited by what we do.

“We are thrilled about the new song.”

Be My Band Project, based at the Grand Theatre, is aimed at encouraging youngsters to improve their skills by playing in a band and embracing music.

“It is incredible that all Good Foxy’s support at the Reverb concert tomorrow has emerged through Be My Band, and it shows the incredible talent we have in the Ribble Valley,” said the Grand’s creative learning co-ordinator Ivana Douglas.

“I’m a musician at heart and I wish I’d had this tremendous opportunity when I was their age, because the Be My Band sessions give them a real taste of live music and it is so exciting for the youngsters.

“They will not just be playing in front of mum and dad and a few friends tomorrow, they will be on stage showcasing their skills at an incredible venue.”

Ivana, who asked Freddie to join the Be My Band sessions, added: “Freddie from Good Foxy has been unbelievable in his support of Be My Band, helping the tutor and giving the kids some really valuable advice about music.

“He has really put his heart into it, giving it a new dynamic, and the kids have flourished and that’s fantastic to see.”

Good Foxy and support acts, December 15th, Reverb at the Grand Theatre, Clitheroe. Call 01200 421599 or visit www.thegrandvenue.co.uk