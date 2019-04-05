Ribble Valley artists invited to submit their work for Castle display

Local artists in the Ribble Valley and surrounding areas are invited to submit their work for display in an annual exhibition.

Submissions to the “Inspired: The Ribble Valley Open” exhibition can now be made until June 30th.

This exhibition is open to amateur and professional artists and students who live or work in the Ribble Valley and nearby.

The theme of the exhibition this year is “Pendle Life”, inspired by the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership. Works that focus on the heritage, landscape and people of Pendle can be submitted.

Julie Bell, head of libraries, museums, culture and registrars at Lancashire County Council, said: “I’m sure that we’ll receive some high quality submissions. I know the talent that we have in this area from previous exhibitions that we’ve hosted.

“The artist awarded the Selectors’ Choice this year will get the chance to have a solo exhibition next year.”

Each artist can submit a maximum of three examples of their work. The exhibition, in the Steward’s Gallery, will run from July 27th to September 30th.

The Steward’s Gallery is open daily from 11am to 4pm and admission to the exhibition in this part of Clitheroe Castle is free.

Admission to Clitheroe Castle is £4.50 for adults and £3.40 for concessions. Young people aged 13 to 18 and accompanied children up to the age of 12 go free.

Limited disabled parking is available at the museum. Parking is also available on car parks in the town centre.

Anyone can find out more information about the exhibition and how to make a submission by phoning 01200 424568 or emailing clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk.

Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.