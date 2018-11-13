Ribble Valley abbey to become new Centre of Christian Discipleship

Whalley Abbey is set to become a new ‘Centre of Christian Discipleship’, providing a retreat for The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) by 2020 as part of the church's focus on discipleship.

To be based at the existing retreat house, the decision to make Whalley Abbey a Centre of Christian Discipleship also comes as part of the CoE's 'Vision 2026 Healthy Churches Transforming Communities' programme, offering an expanded Spirituality Programme of retreats, quiet days, and discipleship training to church members.

The centre will include a small community who will live in the retreat house to study the Bible and offer of hospitality to visitors, with the Archdeacon of Blackburn, The Venerable Mark Ireland, saying: “We are excited by the potential [Whalley Abbey] offers and invite your prayers for those who are tasked with turning a decision into a reality for the start of 2020."