Review: Story of record breaking Yorkshire athlete who dominated women's cycling for 30 years

The Beryl of the title is Beryl Burton, a sporting legend whom many will never have heard of.

This Yorkshire lass dominated women’s cycling for more than 30 years from the 1950s, during which time her list of record-breaking conquests went on an on…and on.

A fitting tribute to her has been long overdue but actress Maxine Peake has now put that right with her latest

excellent piece of penman(woman)ship.

We have much to thank Maxine for as this is a superb production that combines education with

inspiration – and throws in a lot of fun along the way.

The four cast members can each take a much-deserved bow so allow me to acclaim Vicky Binns, Matthew Heywood, Chris Jack and Flora Spencer-Longhurst. They each drift from one role to another with consummate ease and admirable results. Credit also to director Kimberley Sykes who brings it all together so imaginatively.

A joy to watch – don’t miss it.

Beryl runs at The Octagon Theatre, Bolton at the Bolton Library and Museum until October 19th.

The booking office number is 01204-520661.