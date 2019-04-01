REVIEW: Disney on Ice production wows young audience

Negotiating your way around a city that you’re not overly familiar with is never easy, but it does help when you’re visiting the city for a Disney on Ice production.

Accompanied by my 11-year-old daughter Ruby and friend Caroline, we travelled to Leeds on Saturday with one very excited little girl, Caroline’s daughter and my God-daughter, five-year-old Sophia, to watch some of her favourite Disney characters on ice.

To say Sophia was excited at the prospect of watching The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice at Leeds Arena would be an understatement, and after a quick change into one of her many Disney costumes that had been packed in preparation for this treat, we headed off to the stadium.

And despite the fact that this was my first visit to Leeds Arena it wasn’t difficult to find the venue’s location with “let’s just follow the children dressed as Disney princesses” soon becoming our mantra.

The excitement and magic experienced by youngsters off to a Disney on Ice production is obvious from the outset and a stadium filled with children wearing fancy dress, glittering crowns and Mickey Mouse ears waving thousands of flashing toys is quite a sight to behold.

Compered by Disney on Ice stalwart, Mickey Mouse, who recently turned 90, and his long-term love Minnie, the lavish production featured favourite scenes from Finding Dory, The Lion King, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Frozen, as well as a whole host of princesses.

Impressive figure skating routines, flamboyant costumes, spectacular set pieces as well as breath-taking special effects were spell binding and it’s easy to understand why Disney on Ice is such a winning formula.

A favourite scene was watching the ice transform into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s emotionally powerful performance of “Let It Go” which even included fireworks and snowfall.

For more details about Disney on Ice visit: www.disneyonice.co.uk