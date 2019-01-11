Revealed: Survey unveils Lancashire's top three most-popular cars

A new survey has revealed the three most popular cars across the North West, with a certain South Korean family car coming out on top as Lancashire's favourite motor.



Revealing the North West's penchant for vehicles from Asia and Germany, the survey - conducted by car buying site carwow - offered an insight into the UK's tastes when it comes to hitting the roads, with the Kia Sportage coming out on top for drivers in Lancashire.

And despite warnings from the motor trade that the price of a new car could rise by as much as £3,500 in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the data shows that the county's love of fireign cars shows no signs of abating, with the second favourite model being the Mercedes A-Class and the joint-third being the Volkswagen Golf and the Nissan Qashqai.

“Europe - in particular Germany - has such a big influence on British drivers," said Alex Rose, trading and supply operations director at carwow. "Despite the prospect of Brexit, it is clear we believe Europe rules the roads.

“The data we have at carwow is unique in the industry and means not only do we know what people are buying, it’s also what they are searching for every day," he added. "Car buyers today have more options than ever in terms of how they finance the purchase of a new car and this has broadened horizons dramatically.”

Despite various emissions scandals in recent years, VWs are still hugely popular in the UK and the North West having been the most popular choice of car in 62 towns and cities in Britain including Lancaster and Blackburn.