Revealed: Queen's new representatives in Lancashire

Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire has appointed five new Deputy Lieutenants.

Lord Shuttleworth added the newly commission deputies to help with his duties as the Queen’s representative in Lancashire.

They are:

* Mrs Helen Bingley OBE, of Lancaster, founder member and chief executive officer of The Abaseen Foundation UK.

* Mrs Helen Broughton MBE, of Lytham, group managing director of Danbro.

* Dr John Cater CBE, of Parbold, vice-chancellor of Edge Hill University.

* Brigadier Peter Rafferty MBE, of Stainton, former colonel of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

* Mr Gulab Singh MBE, of Preston, Former Assistant Director In Public Health And Currently Volunteer/Ambassador for Guru Nanak Gurdwara Recreation and Cultural Centre, Preston.

The Office of Lord Lieutenant is military in origin and dates from the reign of Henry VIII, when the holder was responsible for the maintenance of order and for military purposes relating to local defence.

Lord Lieutenants prime duty is to uphold the dignity of the Crown, through the following functions including arranging visits by members of the Royal family and escorting Royal visitors; presentation of medals and awards on behalf of Her Majesty; participation in civic, voluntary and social activities with the Lieutenancy; liaison with local units of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army, Royal Air Force and their associated cadet forces; leading the local magistracy by chairing the Advisory Committee on Justices of the Peace.