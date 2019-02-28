Revamped Clitheroe charity shop's grand unveiling tomorrow

Visitors to the town's East Lancashire Hospice shop will be in for a treat when the boutique-style store reopens following a refurbishment.

The Moor Lane shop, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in September, closed for three weeks while essential electrical maintenance was carried out.

The popular store now boasts a fresher, brighter appearance – complete with new carpets, layout and décor.

The shop, staffed by volunteers, sells a wide range of items donated by supporters including womenswear and menswear. They also sell pre-loved bridalwear including wedding dresses and prom dresses to help making a special occasion more affordable.

A range of brand new items such as jewellery, scarves, hats and fascinators are also for sale.

The main purpose of the shop is to raise funds for the hospice and all proceeds help to pay for the essential services provided by East Lancashire Hospice for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley.

The store will reopen tomorrow (March 1st) at 10am and will have a wide-range of brand new and pre-loved items for sale for shoppers to browse.

Dawn Neary, retail manager, said: “The shop had been open 10 years and was looking a little tired, so we made the most of the maintenance work and took the opportunity to give it a revamp.

“The shop has been given a lick of paint and has a much more modern, inviting feel. We’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers in and showing off our new, exciting shop.”