Reunion set to bring Burnley high school pupils together for first time in almost 40 years

The discovery of a faded school photograph prompted a former Burnley man to wonder what had happened to the classmates he grew up with.

So Matthew Sykes decided it was time to hold a reunion to catch up on the last 36 years since he last saw many of them as they left the former St Theodore's RC High School sixth form for the final time.

Matthew (54) who now lives in Sheffield, has arranged the reunion for Saturday, October 19th, at the 110 Club in Burnley where numerous school discos and other events were held.

The reunion is aimed at 'St Ted's' boys, and also students from the former St Hilda's RC School, who went to the sixth form, from around 1981 to 1983.

Matthew has been able to contact several former classmates through facebook but he is hoping to reach out to many others who may not use social media.

He said: "I would like to invite former students and their partners and also children if they wish to bring them.

"I have kept in touch with some old school friends but there are many more it would be great to see again and catch up."

The reunion is also open to former teachers from the school, that stood on the site where Blessed Trinity RC College now stands, in Ormerod Road.

There will be music and food on the night and tickets are £5 a head. Any excess money left over will be donated to charity.

Anyone who would like to go along is asked to get in touch with Matthew on 07711 331190 or email matthew.sykes@tiscali.co.uk or ring Sue Plunkett on 07496 150916 or email sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk