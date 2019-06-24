Reunion party for one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs just days away

Scorching sunshine looks set to bring out revellers for a reunion this week for one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs.

The party to celebrate the heyday of the former Cat's Whiskers nightspot will be held this Friday and it is expected to be a night to remember, just like the last one that was held in 2017.

The venue for the reunion is Mr Green's in Burnley town centre and the official pre-reunion party bars are the Swan and Remedy nightspot where DJs will be playing music from the Cat's and Annabella's era.

DJ Chris Byrne, who is also one of the organisers, said: "The weather forecast is good so that means we will be able to make the most of the outdoor area at the venue.

"There is a real buzz around town about this event, it is going to be a fantastic night."

This year's reunion will be held in memory of Mike Connolly who died last year.

Hailed as the man who transformed the Cat's Whiskers and put the town's nightlife 'on the map' Mike was credited with saving the club from closure in 1977 and transforming it into the clubbing mecca which attracted celebrities to the town from all over the North West.

A number of reunions have been held over the years but the 2017 get together was one of the most successful and since then revellers have pleaded for another one to be held.

The Cat's Whiskers was situated at the foot of Centenary Way for several years.

Tickets are £10 and available from the following places: The Swan, Remedy, and Pratt's newsagents (opposite the Tim Bobbin) in Burnley and the Free Gardeners Arms in Padiham.

A donation from ticket sales will be made to Pendleside Hospice.

There is an option to pay on the door on the night with a limited number of spaces but anyone wishing to do that is advised to get to the venue as soon as the party starts at 9pm.