Retired Ribble Valley headteacher Connie could be one of the oldest living people in the county at the grand age of 106

A Clitheroe woman, who has just celebrated her 106th birthday, may be the town's and possible the county's oldest living resident.

Family, residents, staff and volunteers gathered at Clitheroe's Abbeyfield Castle View House to celebrate the 106th birthday of long term resident Connie Hindle.

Connie, a retired headmistress, joined the supported housing unit 25 years ago.

At the time, she told Lorna Vacarra, one of the early volunteers at the society, that she was going to get a new car and improve her golf handicap. She finally played of a handicap of 10 and although she no longer plays she is an avid sports fan.

Connie was joined by her niece and nephew, Judith and Michael and her godson, Bruce who had flown over from Australia. Town Mayor, Councillor Stewart Fletcher accompanied by his wife Kerry, the Mayoress, proposed a toast to the birthday girl.

For Abbeyfield Ribble Valley Society, which runs the house, 100 plus birthdays are a great excuse for a party but what everyone wants to know, is Connie Clitheroe’s oldest resident?