Retired Clitheroe teacher Sue sets up running club for people with diabetes

A retired secondary school teacher from Clitheroe, is setting up the “Outrun Diabetes” group, to offer the chance to people living with the condition to get active.

Sue Riley (69) was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2006. She was feeling relatively fit and healthy and hadn’t recognised the symptoms or that anything was wrong.

Sue said: “When I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes it came as a huge shock. Looking back, I now know I had some of the symptoms such as increased thirst and weight loss. I didn’t know much about the condition and found my diagnosis hard to come to terms with.

“I started making lifestyle changes and found that running helped me manage my condition. I started with short distances and have gradually increased my running ability, but I’m no sprinter. I want to create a relaxed running group where people with diabetes can feel comfortable and can access peer support.”

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. There are two main types, Type 1 and Type 2. They are different conditions, but they are both serious. There are an estimated 4.6 million people living with diabetes in the UK. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

Since the 69-year-old started running, she has taken part in races across the region, including the Great North Run.

Sue, who is a trained fitness leader, added: “I take my time and run at my own pace. I’m not really interested in how long it takes, just the fact that I’m taking part and finish the race.”

The Clitheroe running group for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, will run every Tuesday and Sunday morning. The first run is on Tuesday, February 19th, at Clitheroe Castle gates from 10 to 11am.

Distance and pace will be determined by what people feel comfortable doing.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RVDUK/ or contact Diabetes UK on 01925 653281