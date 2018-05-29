Residents raise their teacups to the royal couple

Residents of Abbeyfield House, Low Moor, took inspiration from the Queen's Garden Party and hosted their own afternoon tea to celebrate the royal wedding.

After watching the celebrations on the TV, they enjoyed an afternoon tea reception with assorted sandwiches, cakes, fruit and Bucks Fizz and Kir Royale.

Red, blue and white chocolate favours adorned the tables and the rooms were decked with bunting, balloons, flags and hats.

A toast was made to the happy couple and a rendition of the National Anthem was sung after the meal.