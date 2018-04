Residents at Candlemakers Court in Clitheroe along with Town Mayor Coun. Maureen Fenton enjoyed an evening of music from father and daughter team Nick and Isabelle Schumann.

Nick provided plenty of the old classics while Isabelle introduced the residents to some more modern music.

The evening was a fund raiser for Isabelle’s forthcoming trip to Morocco and the residents all gave generously to help her on her way.