Residents enjoy Burn's Night supper

It was a fun weekend at Clitheroe Residential Care home with residents and families enjoying a Burn's Night supper on Saturday.

Staff entered into the spirit by wearing tartan sashes and a three course meal was served which included the traditional haggis, neaps and tatties and a wee dram following the Selkirk Grace presented by Mr Stuart McLeod.

Manager Pat Bibby said: “Activities and stimulation are paramount for the mental and physical well being of our residents. It is not always easy to get people to participate, by doing something a little more unusual we find more residents become involved.”