Removal of cables enhances beauty spot

The Ribble Valley landscape between Cow Ark and Newton in the Forest of Bowland has been enhanced with the removal of decades-old overhead power lines and electricity poles.

Electricity North West, the region’s power network operator, has invested almost £300,000 in moving 2.6km of overhead power lines underground and removing 29 poles between Crimpton and Ing Barn, which were originally installed in 1958.

The scheme is part of Electricity North West’s commitment to invest £9m. in undergrounding sections of the power network in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and National Parks across the North West between 2015-2023.

Mr Dave Kenneford, programme delivery manager for Electricity North West, said: “We’re champions of the North West and proud that it’s our network that connects communities and keeps the power on for everyone in their daily lives.

“We are committed to doing the right thing and we put the community and their needs at the heart of everything we do.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be able to help enhance the beautiful landscape in the Forest of Bowland by removing these power lines which have served local customers well for so many years.”

Elliott Lorimer, principal officer for the Forest of Bowland AONB, commented that with the removal of the decades-old overhead power lines and poles, the views have now been enchanced. She added: “We’re very pleased with the completion of this latest undergrounding project by Electricity North West.

“The views looking towards the Bowland Fells and beyond to Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales really have been enhanced.”