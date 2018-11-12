Remembrance Sunday at Clitheroe Castle war memorial

Large crowds gathered on Remembrance Sunday in Clitheroe to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Pam Dowson received councillors, officials and residents at Clitheroe Town Hall, before a procession, marshalled by Roland Hailwood, formed in Church Street.

Clitheroe Town Band led the procession to Clitheroe Parish Church, and following the service, the procession reformed and proceeded to the war memorial at Clitheroe Castle.

Hundreds of onlookers watched as wreaths were laid at the castle's war memorial and a Service of Remembrance, which incorporated two minutes' silence, was conducted by the Rev. Andy Froud.

There was then a short procession down Parson Lane to Trinity Methodist Centre where refreshments were served.

At 7pm on Sunday, Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Stuart Carefoot lit a beacon – one of 1,000 across the country – marking the historic Armistice. The church bells then pealed in a celebration of peace.