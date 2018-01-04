Regular travel talk looks at Japan

​Japan - the three capital cities, is the fourth Trinity Travel Talk in a new series of six talks by Steuart and Anita Kellington.

It will be presented tomorrow (Friday) in Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

Admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for Trinity Methodist Church Development Fund (Charity number 1129609).

The six talks take place on the first Friday evening of each month from October to March.

This Trinity Travel Talk describes an independent visit to Tokyo, Kyoto, “the storehouse of Japan’s traditional culture” and the ancient capital of Nara by bullet train, metro, public bus and on foot experiencing the fascinating country of Japan through its bustling cities, ancient temples and characteristic gardens.

Steuart said: “We have travelled extensively in the Far East but Japan presented us with quite new experiences. Being interested in gardens, we were very impressed by the immaculate pruning in the Japanese gardens and their use of water to reflect beautiful planting and characteristic bridges. And seeing tiny rice paddies on small parcels of land between high rise buildings on the edge of cites as we passed by at high speed on a bullet train was amazing! The transport systems are excellent and they deliver you efficiently to so many fascinating sites of historical or architectural interest.”

Anita added: “I was very impressed by the friendliness of the people. For example, we were approached by a smartly dressed gentleman as soon as we arrived in the huge modern Kyoto Railway Station who asked us in perfect English if he could help us to find our way, then showed us the route to our hotel and gave us a copy of a city map. Several times when we were staring at a bank of machines at the entrance to a park or subway station friendly help was at hand! Visitors from the UK need not worry about not understanding the Japanese language as English is on many signs and on passenger announcements on buses and trains in the three cities we visited. It was very easy to find our way around!”

