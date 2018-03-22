Refuse collection maintained despite cuts

Ribble Valley’s collection and recycling service is to continue as normal despite a £430,000 cut in funding from Lancashire County Council.

Councillors have agreed to protect the service after the withdrawal of recycling credits by Lancashire County Council, which is the refuse disposal authority.

Recycling credits reward borough councils for collecting recyclables and are funded from savings made by county councils in taking less material to landfill.

But Lancashire County Council has said the payments will cease from April 1st.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “Recycling and refuse collection is one of our most successful services, so rather than reduce it in any way we have adjusted our budgets to compensate for the loss of the credits.

“We will not be charging for the collection of green waste, the only authority in Lancashire not to do so, and will be maintaining weekly collections.

“This excellent service is down to a committed workforce that gets on with the job come-rain-or-shine and is a fantastic example of the dedication, care and effort that council employees put into making the borough a great place to live.”

Ribble Valley’s biennial customer satisfaction survey, the 2016 Perception Survey, revealed that 88 per cent of residents were satisfied with refuse collection in the borough and 89 per cent with recycling.

Ribble Valley has also been praised by the Government for its weekly refuse collection service – many authorities collect fortnightly or even every three weeks – and cited as an example of best practice in its "bin bible".