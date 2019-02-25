Record proceeds from Clitheroe Community Bonfire presented to local charities and groups

​More than 16 deserving local groups and charities have received a welcome boost to their funds thanks to the proceeds of the 2018 Clitheroe Community Bonfire.

A well-attended event meant that more than £6,000 was raised which will be split between the various charities and groups.

"It’s hugely rewarding after working so hard last year to create and safely run such a large community event to present this money to our chosen charities," said Andy Belcham, chairman of Clitheroe Community Bonfire. "We know how much the charities depend on donations like this and this money really makes a difference to how they operate."

The funds have been gratefully received by the local charities and groups.

Harriet Smith, Division Commissioner of Girl Guides Ribble Valley, said: "Very many thanks for choosing Girlguiding Ribble Valley as one of the charities to receive a donation, we are delighted! We intend to spread the money between our own events, to spread the benefit across our members as far as possible."

Chairman Andy added: "What we are celebrating today is the final part of our activities for the 2018 bonfire. We are handing over the money raised and, at the same time, it is important we acknowledge the many people and organisations behind the scenes who enable the bonfire committee and myself to pull this event together.

"These include David and Mary Brass at Banana News and Judith Dawson and her team at Dawsons for their magnificent help selling thousands of tickets.

"We are also indebted to many organisations who provide us with materials and goods to ensure safety and communications during the night. We’d like to mention Rufus Carr, KIK ATVs, Ultraframe, E&D Plant Hire, Hanson Cement and Johnson Matthey. The pallets for the bonfire were donated by James Hargreaves (Burnley), Johnson Matthey, Deli Solutions Ltd and Hanson Cement.

"We had a great amount of assistance from David Bleazard, Richard Schofield, Bob Blezard, Lee Roe and his team at Ribble FM. A special mention goes to Mick Wood who came to the rescue Saturday morning. None of this would be possible without the assistance of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council.

"And finally, a huge thanks is due to our amazingly dedicated volunteer stewards. Without these contributions our community bonfire on the castle field, with our amazing backdrop of the castle, would not be possible."

Clitheroe Bonfire Committee has already got plans underway for this year’s bonfire which will be held on Saturday, November 2nd.

"We continue to encourage feedback and willing volunteers so that we continue to improve this community event for the town," said Andy.

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

Each year, thousands of pounds worth of proceeds are shared between local charities. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.