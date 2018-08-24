Record GCSE results joy for Stonyhurst

Pupils from Stonyhurst College are celebrating after 57% of GCSE results were awarded in the new top band of grade nine to seven, equivalent to A* to A in the former system.

These results are the best on record for Stonyhurst.

The chemistry department saw 90% of students achieve grades nine to seven, whilst modern languages and English celebrated 75% grade nine to seven. Overall, the pass rate of grades nine to four, equivalent to the previous A* to C, is 92.3%.

Contributing to these results are some outstanding individual achievements. Luc Raffray with ten grade nines, Fenella Lamle with seven grade nines and three grade eights, Molly Gibson with five grade nines and five grade eights and Lorenz Franke with three grade nines and seven grade eights.

John Browne, headmaster at Stonyhurst College, said: “We are delighted that our students’ hard work has resulted in such outstanding results. That 57% of our students achieved results in the new top tier of band nine to seven, equivalent to A*or A in the previous system, is a remarkable accomplishment. It is also testament to the support from both our dedicated staff and the families of our young people. I should like to offer my congratulations to the students and wish them all the best as they continue onto the next stage of their education. I look forward to welcoming them back to Stonyhurst in September as they embark upon their next step, whether A-level, IB Diploma or IB Careers Related Programme.”