Recipe: Bacon, Tomato & Spinach Pasta Salad Lunchbox

Booths has come up with this fancy idea for a lunch box treat.
Ingredients
2 slices cooked bacon
2 cherry tomatoes, quartered
Handful baby spinach, washed
Cooked pasta
1 Satsuma
andful grapes
Handful blueberries
2 medjool dates
Handful strawberries
To make raspberry coconut energy balls
1 pack raspberries
200g dessicated coconut
2tbsp honey
100g rolled oats
4 medjool dates, chopped
Instructions
For bacon, tomato and spinach pasta:
Just add chopped cooked bacon, chopped cherry tomatoes and washed baby spinach to cooked, cooled pasta.
Orange, grape, blueberry and date skewers. (Just add a mix of these to the lunchbox if not using skewers.)
Yoghurt with chopped pecans on top.
Handful of strawberries.
For Raspberry Coconut Energy Balls:
Mix the raspberries, honey, oats and dates in a bowl until they form a paste (you could use a food processor for this).
Roll into balls.
Coat with the coconut.
Please take note of any nut policy your child’s school may have in place before preparing any nut dishes for lunchboxes.
We don’t advise cocktail sticks for young children.
It is not advised to give honey to children under 12 months.