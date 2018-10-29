Rebrand and name change for Lancashire women's charity

The Lancashire Women’s Centres charity has changed its corporate identity and shifted focus to a new vision.

The company, which has an office in Nicholas Street, Burnley, will become known as ‘Lancashire Women’ as it rebrands itself as a charity whose vision is working towards a Lancashire where all women and girls are valued and treated as equals.

Amanda Greenwood, chief executive, said: "The rebrand to Lancashire Women not only reinvigorates the organisation's identity, it also focuses attention on who we primarily work with – women and girls.

"It seeks to reflect where we have come from and the foundations set by our predecessors and founders, but it brings us firmly into the present with a modern and positive look that also says we are moving forward and we have a dynamic and positive outlook that can support women and girls with all that they face now and in the future.’

The organisation will continue its provision of mental health and emotional wellbeing, skills, training and employment, money advice and justice and safety advice.