Reality TV star is guest speaker at nutrition workshop at Whalley hair studio

Danielle Armstrong, reality TV star and ambassador of Herbalife Nutrition, is visiting Kellie Hughes hair studio in Whalley on Thursday.

The television personality, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, also known as TOWIE, will be the guest speaker at a nutrition workshop at the King Street hair studio.

A fan of Herbalife, a nutrition brand that sells supplements, meal-replacement shakes made from soy and dairy proteins, energy bars, multivitamins and minerals tablets, Danielle is also set to appear on ITV’s The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins to boost awareness of women’s cancers.