Supporters of a campaign to save Read and Simonstone’s village hall rallied round to promote their cause.

The campaigners headed to a viewing day at United Reformed Church, East View, last Thursday.

The church building, which formerly hosted community events, is currently up for sale.

Read and Simonstone is the only small community in the Ribble Valley to be without a village hall, and there has been a two-year campaign of fund-raising for this cause.