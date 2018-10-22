Pupils make their own magic at Ribble Valley school

A magical last week of term was enjoyed by the children at one Ribble Valley primary school.



Youngsters in Year One and Two at Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe had their classes taken over by the "Ministry of Magic" and all pupils attended school as witches and wizards, crafting all manner of spells and potions.

Practising their magic.

The apprentice witches and wizards measured potion quantities in maths to make the most powerful concoctions; learned and recited Macbeth’s Witches’ Spell; took a trip down Diagon Alley to be chosen by their future wand; created potion poetry with many amazing adjectives and - best of all - used their newly acquired magical talents to make snow!

Thanks have been expressed to all KS1 staff for organising the week and to parents and pupils for their costume creativity.